Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $76,390.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,024,526 coins and its circulating supply is 69,024,441 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

