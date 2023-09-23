Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

