Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$3.60. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 324,374 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.35 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4898236 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

