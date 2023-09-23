Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Up 2.6%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.53. 69,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 497,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Enviri Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Enviri

In other Enviri news, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 3,667 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $25,742.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

