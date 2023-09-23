Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Up 2.6%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.53. 69,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 497,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Enviri Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.