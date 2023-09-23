Enzi Wealth Sells 7,428 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enzi Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.73 and a 200-day moving average of $349.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

