Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $778.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.