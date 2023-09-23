Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,309.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $87,100 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 66.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.