ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Shares Down 7.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)'s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

ESR Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

