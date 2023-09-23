ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 2.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.
