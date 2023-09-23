Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of ETSY opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Etsy has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,573 shares of company stock worth $6,546,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

