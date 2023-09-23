Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

