Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$12.54. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 19,036 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$934.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9225199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

See Also

