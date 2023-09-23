Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$12.54. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 19,036 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on ET
Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9225199 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 88.37%.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.