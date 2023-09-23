Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

