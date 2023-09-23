Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 312 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

WMT stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.16. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

