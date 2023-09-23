Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lifted by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

