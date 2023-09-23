Financial Analysis: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Rego Payment Architectures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 183.90%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.62 -$29.28 million ($0.47) -2.51 Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rego Payment Architectures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -62.80% -23.19% -17.60% Rego Payment Architectures -788,422.63% N/A -415.12%

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Rego Payment Architectures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

