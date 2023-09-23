Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,036 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

