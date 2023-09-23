Financial Council Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.