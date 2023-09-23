Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

