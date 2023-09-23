Financial Council Asset Management Inc Sells 560 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

