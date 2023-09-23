First Financial Corp IN Acquires 136 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

