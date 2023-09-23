First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPA opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

