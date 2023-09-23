First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 29th

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FBZ stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

