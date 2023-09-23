First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4496 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FCA opened at $19.19 on Friday. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.