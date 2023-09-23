First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4496 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FCA opened at $19.19 on Friday. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.