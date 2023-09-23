First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 29th

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTDS stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

