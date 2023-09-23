First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IFV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

