First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

DVLU stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $948,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

