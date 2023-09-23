First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP opened at $33.32 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

