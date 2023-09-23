First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.27

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 37995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.