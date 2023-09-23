First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.27

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 37995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
