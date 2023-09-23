First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 453,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 420,197 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $24.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

