First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.50. First United shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 3,214 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First United alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First United

First United Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

