FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

