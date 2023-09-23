FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.15

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$198.15 and traded as high as C$208.37. FirstService shares last traded at C$203.86, with a volume of 113,529 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$205.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.3942817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total value of C$309,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.