Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $9.56 Average PT from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

