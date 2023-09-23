Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $9.56 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of FSR stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Fisker (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.