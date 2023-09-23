Five Oceans Advisors Has $684,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.