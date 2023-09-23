Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

