Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Issues Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLUX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flux Power

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,369,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,222,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,091 shares of company stock valued at $126,293. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flux Power by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

