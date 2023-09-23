Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,132 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FRNW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.