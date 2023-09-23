Forte Asset Management LLC Buys 15,390 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,530,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

