Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

