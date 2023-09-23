Forte Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. 156,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $927.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

