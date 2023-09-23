Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 14,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,442. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

