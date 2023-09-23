Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

