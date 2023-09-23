Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTV opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

