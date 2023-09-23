Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,604 shares of company stock worth $2,953,994 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

