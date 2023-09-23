Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $223.94 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

