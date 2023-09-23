Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,280 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

