Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,394 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

