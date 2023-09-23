Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $44.32 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.