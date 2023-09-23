Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

VRTX opened at $349.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.36 and a 200 day moving average of $337.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

